Fenerbahçe Beko 16 sayı geriden gelip kazandı

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Avrupa Ligi'nin 10. haftasında EA7 Emporio Armani Milan'ı deplasmanda 82-72 mağlup etti.
Salon: Mediolanum Forum
Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser (Almanya), Gytis Vilius (Litvanya), Uros Nikolic (Sırbistan)
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan: Cabarrot 15, Pangos 3, Melli 7, Hall 16, Voigtmann 4, Thomas 2, Mitrou-Long 18, Ricci, Alviti 3, Hines 4
Fenerbahçe Beko: Calathes 9, Wilbekin 8, Hayes-Davis 22, Booker 8, Motley 9, Metecan Birsen 3, Şehmus Hazer 4, Edwards 1, Melih Mahmutoğlu, Jekiri 7, Guduric 11,
1. Periyot: 21-15
Devre: 37-32
3. Periyot: 48-58