SPK'dan 56 internet sitesi için kapatma talebi! İşte o internet siteleri

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 56 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için hukuki işlemlerin başlatılmasına karar verdi. İşte kapatılması istenen internet siteleri ve nedenleri...

SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yönelik olarak internet aracılığıyla yurt dışında kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirlenen 56 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için hukuki işlem başlatılmasına karar verdi. İşte kapatılması istenen internet siteleri...

İşte o 56 internet sitesinin tam listesi

https://eniyiaracikurum.net
https://referancefx19.com
https://royexmarkets29.com
https://livafx8.com
https://compaqfx.com
https://finanscapitalmarkets32.com
https://lp.olivemarkets97.com
https://olivemarkets97.com
https://tr.fx-yurtdisi.biz
https://tr.forexanalizlerim.net
https://poundfx43.com
https://fbs-turkey-broker.com
https://www.destekfx81.com
https://62galafx.com
https://lotascapital66.com
https://www.fundfx20.com
https://gafx69.com
https://www.yapifx33.com
https://www.forexekaydol44.com
https://www.priceboxfx20.com
https://www.idolfx40.com
https://fibermarkets37.com
https://balfx52.com
https://truvafx42.com
https://www.liberalfx46.com
https://www.trforex44.com
https://demoforeks67.com
https://www.demohesapac50.com
https://www.forextr85.com
https://www.zesforex39.com
https://www.8balansfx.com
https://phaseforex83.com
https://www.hftrade26.com
https://gannmarkets80.com
https://ekolfx137.com
https://gkmforex67.com
https://klasfx114.com
https://idealfx60.com
https://kalefx88.com
https://yorkmarkets23.com
https://www.forexnedir49.com
https://albabrokers10.com
https://indexfx21.com
https://winexmarkets40.com
https://www.hizlifx148.com
https://www.trendfx102.com
https://mobilfx11.com
https://www.optimumglobalmarkets4.com
https://www.10degerfx.com
https://www.lidyafx27.com
https://asalfx11.com
https://turkce.yabanci-fx.biz
http://www.yatirimasistani3.com
https://en-iyi.yurtdisi-fx.com
https://moneytrade18.com
https://forexsirketleriarastirmalari.com

