SPK'dan yasa dışı işlem yapan forex sitelerine kapatma talebi

Yasa dışı işlem yaptığı tespit edilen ve Türkiye'de resmi faaliyette bulunmayan forex web siteleri için kapatma talebi geldi.Abone ol
Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 29 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.
Kapatma kararı çıkarılan siteler
• https://ankacapitalmarkets.co.uk
• https://amarketsprofit.org/trade-tr
• https://ffbyatirim.com
• www.indexfx8.com
• https://gkmforex54.com
• https://destekfx63.com
• https://yurtdisiforex49.com
• https://www.priceboxfx6.com
• https://livafx4.com
• https://fibermarkets24.com
• https://finanscapitalmarkets24.com
• https://caratfx18.com
• https://gafx56.com
• https://www.idolfx27.com
• https://idealfx47.com
• https://balfx38.com
• https://www.hftrade13.com
• https://truvafx29.com
• https://kalefx69.com
• https://www.forextr74.com
• https://www.klasfx100.com
• https://phaseforex70.com
• https://gannmarkets67.com
• https://lotascapital53.com
• https://www.trendfx88.com
• https://olivemarkets83.com
• https://www.hizlifx135.com
• https://www.ekolfx120.com
• https://winexmarkets27.com