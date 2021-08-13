BIST 1.447
DOLAR 8,54
EURO 10,05
ALTIN 483,30
HABER /  GÜNCEL
ADV Awox hayatın her anında yanınızda

SPK'dan 50 internet sitesine erişim engeli kararı!

SPK'dan 50 internet sitesine erişim engeli kararı!

SPK'nın, izinsiz foreks işlemi yaptığı tespit edilen 50 internet sitesi hakkında erişim engeli kararı aldığı duyuruldu.

Abone ol

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu'nun (SPK) internet üzerinden izinsiz foreks işlemi gerçekleştiren internet siteleriyle mücadelesi sürüyor.

Kurul, Türkiye'de yerleşik kişilere yönelik olarak internet aracılığıyla yurt dışında kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirlenen 50 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için gerekli hukuki işlemlerin yapılmasına karar verdi.

SPK'nın haftalık bülteninde konu ile ilgili yer alan bilgilere göre kurulun izinsiz işlem gerçekleştirdiği tespit ettiği ve işlem başlattığı siteler şu şekilde:

-https://www.inlordfx.co
-https://www.liberalfxtr25.com
-https://www.indexfx9.com
-https://gkmforex55.com
-https://yurtdisiforex50.com
-https://yurtdisiforex51.com
-https://www.priceboxfx7.com
-https://livafx5.com
-https://fibermarkets25.com
-https://finanscapitalmarkets25.com
-https://caratfx19.com
-https://gafx57.com
-https://www.idolfx28.com

-https://idealfx48.com
-https://balfx39.com
-https://www.hftrade14.com
-https://truvafx30.com
-https://www.forextr75.com
-https://kalefx74.com
-https://www.klasfx102.com
-https://phaseforex71.com
-https://gannmarkets68.com
-https://lotascapital54.com
-https://www.trendfx89.com
-https://olivemarkets85.com

-https://olivemarketsmobile.com
-https://clientzone.olive-markets.com
-https://www.hizlifx136.com
-https://ekolfx123.com
-https://amarketsprofit.org
-https://amarketsprofit.website
-https://www.destekfx76.com
-https://winexmarkets28.com
-https://forlifefx.com
-https://monextr2.com
-https://primetradinginvestmenteu.com
-https://hedefcapitals1.com

-https://www.degerfx19.com
-https://nasil-forexoynanir.net
-https://online.hedefcapitalsonline.com
-https://gazeteforex.org
-https://www.ucretsizforex.net-

-https://www.forexekaydol.org
-http://www.musteriportal.com
-https://www.fxsirketrehberi.com
-https://forextranaliz.com
-https://direct.fxpro.group
-https://forexsirketlerirehberi.net
-https://forexanalizi.org
-https://forexnerede.com

ÖNCEKİ HABERLER
Ödemeler dengesi verileri açıklandı
Ödemeler dengesi verileri açıklandı
Bitcoin ile yüksek kazanç sağlama fırsatı
Bitcoin ile yüksek kazanç sağlama fırsatı
Samsun'da evinin önüne 3 kez gelen ekibi reddetti! Hayatını kaybetti
Samsun'da evinin önüne 3 kez gelen ekibi reddetti! Hayatını kaybetti
İletişim Başkanı Altun'dan dikkat çeken 'Afgan göçmen' açıklaması
İletişim Başkanı Altun'dan dikkat çeken 'Afgan göçmen' açıklaması
Erdoğan Kastamonu'da halka hitap etti! Küllerimizden doğacağız
Erdoğan Kastamonu'da halka hitap etti! Küllerimizden doğacağız
KKTC'de yeni dönem başlıyor: 'Adapass' sistemi devreye giriyor
KKTC'de yeni dönem başlıyor: 'Adapass' sistemi devreye giriyor
Britanya Savunma Bakanı: Taliban yeniden Kaide'ye kucak açarsa, Afganistan'a geri dönebiliriz
Britanya Savunma Bakanı: Taliban yeniden Kaide'ye kucak açarsa, Afganistan'a geri dönebiliriz
Ankara Emniyeti'nden ikinci Altındağ açıklaması! 72 şahıs daha yakalandı
Ankara Emniyeti'nden ikinci Altındağ açıklaması! 72 şahıs daha yakalandı
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca: Düşük riskli il sayımız 22’ye yükseldi
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca: Düşük riskli il sayımız 22’ye yükseldi
Türkiye'nin en kısa kadını Osmaniye'de yaşıyor tek bir şey istiyor
Türkiye'nin en kısa kadını Osmaniye'de yaşıyor tek bir şey istiyor