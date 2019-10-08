HABER /  DÜNYA

Nobel Fizik Ödülü sahiplerini buldu

Dün Nobel Tıp Ödülü'nün açıklanmasının ardından bugün de Nobel Fizik Ödülü sahiplerini buldu.

2019 yılı Nobel ödülü fizik alanında sahiplerini buldu. James Peebles, Michel Mayor ve Didieer Queloz ödüle layık görüldü.

