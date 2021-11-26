iPhone 4 bin TL zamla geri döndü! Zamlı fiyatlar dudak uçuklattı: Salıdan beri Apple kapalıydı
ABD'li teknoloji devi Apple, Türkiye'deki fiyat listesini 26 Kasım 2021 tarihi itibariyle güncelledi.
ABD merkezli teknoloji şirketi Apple, Türkiye'deki ürünlerine zam yaptı. geçtiğimiz günlerde ürünlerinin satışını durduran şirket zamlı fiyatlar ile sitesi üzerinden yeniden satış yapmaya başladı.
IPHONE 13
iPhone 13 128 GB: 14.999 TL
iPhone 13 256 GB: 16.199 TL
iPhone 13 512 GB: 18.599 TL
IPHONE 13 PRO
iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: 19.999 TL
iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB: 21.199 TL
iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB: 23.599 TL
iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB: 25.999 TL
IPHONE 13 PRO MAX
iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: 22.999 TL
iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB: 24.199 TL
iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB: 26.599 TL
iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB: 28.999 TL