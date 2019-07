Çırılçıplak pozunu paylaştı Selda Car instagramı ikiye böldü!

Being woman is just amazing.. I haven’t shared this picture before as I was scared of judgement but for me it represents me as pure woman, a mother and reminds me of a day full of love shared with my dearest sisters. It represents and stands for love and only love, support and motivation in times that I needed it the most 😢 ‘We are loved’ but more important not to forget ‘self love’

In my purest, most natural state here I am feeling more woman than ever... Thank you @lararaybone for inspiring me to post, capturing this beautiful powerful moment and thank you for just being you... #tbt

"Kadın olmak harika bir şey. Bu resmi daha önce paylaşmadım, yargılanmaktan korktum ama beni saf bir kadın, bir anne olarak temsil ediyor.”