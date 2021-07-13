BIST 1.347
Telefon kullananlar dikkat! Sizin de telefonunuz bu listede olabilir

Google, I/O 2021 etkinliğinde tanıtılan Android 12 için üreticilerin hazırlıkları sürüyor. İşte Android 12 güncellemesi alacak telefonlar.

GOOGLE
Pixel 3
Pixel 3 XL
Pixel 3a
Pixel 3a XL
Pixel 4
Pixel 4 XL
Pixel 4a
Pixel 4a (5G)
Pixel 5

SAMSUNG
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy A71
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
Samsung Galaxy A11
Samsung Galaxy A21
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

