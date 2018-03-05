Oscar Ödül töreni ne zaman? 2018 ödülleri

Oscar 2018 ödülleri için geri sayım başladı. Oscar Ödülleri bu yıl 90. kez sahiplerini başlayacak. Peki Oscar Ödül töreni Türkiye saatiyle kaçta başlayacak? Bu yıl Oscar'a aday gösterilen filmler hangileri?

Oscar ödülleri, 2018 yılında 90. kez gerçekleştirilecek. Oscar adaylarının yarışacağı tören 00.00'da Oscar Gecesi Özel Programı ile başlayacak. Hemen ardından 02.30'da Kırmızı Halı Geçiş Töreni ile program devam edecek. Ödül töreni ise sabah saat 04.00'da başlayacak. Tüm bu yayınlar Bein Movies Oscars kanalından canlı yayınlanacak. Kırmızı halı canlı yayını Barbaros Tapan'ın canlı yayını ile Kelebek ve Hürriyet sosyal medya hesapları üzerinden takip edilebilecek.

OSCAR ADAYLARI KİMLER?

İşte kazananları 4 Mart'ta 90'ıncı kez düzenlenecek olan Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları.

En iyi film

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

En iyi yönetmen

“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro

Yabancı dilde en iyi film

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)

“The Insult” (Lebanon)

“Loveless” (Russia)

“On Body and Soul (Hungary)

“The Square” (Sweden)

En iyi uzun metraj animasyon

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

En iyi animasyon kısa film

“DeKalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote/All of Us”

Uyarlama senaryo

“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory

“The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

“Logan,” Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin

“Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Orijinal senaryo

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

Sinematografi

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins

“Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen

En iyi belgesel

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

En iyi kısa belgesel

“Edith+Eddie”

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

“Heroin(e)”

“Knife Skills”

“Traffic Stop”

En iyi canlı performans kısa film

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party”

“Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Kurgu

“Baby Driver,” Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

“Dunkirk,” Lee Smith

“I, Tonya,” Tatiana S. Riegel

“The Shape of Water,” Sidney Wolinsky

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Jon Gregory

Ses kurgusu

“Baby Driver,” Julian Slater

“Blade Runner 2049,” Mark Mangini, Theo Green

“Dunkirk,” Alex Gibson, Richard King

“The Shape of Water,” Nathan Robitaille

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Ses miksaj

“Baby Driver,” Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

“Blade Runner 2049,” Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

“Dunkirk,” Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

“The Shape of Water,” Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Prodüksiyon tasarımı

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049″

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

Orijinal senaryo

“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer

“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell

Orijinal şarkı

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound,” Mary J. Blige

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name,” Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” from “Coco,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall,” Diane Warren, Common

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Makyaj ve saç

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria and Abdul”

“Wonder”

Kostüm tasarımı

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria and Abdul”

Görsel efekt

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”